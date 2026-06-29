Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 310.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,996 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Target were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 702,774 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $85,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 349,112 shares of the retailer's stock worth $42,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 260,014 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its position in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Target Stock Down 0.1%

Target stock opened at $140.23 on Monday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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