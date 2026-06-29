Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 24,462 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 248.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,322 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,512,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 697,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,013,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,886,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $646,233,000 after acquiring an additional 194,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $642,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,879,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,874,000 after purchasing an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ES opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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