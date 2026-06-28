Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock worth $3,409,936,000 after buying an additional 3,531,700 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 1,434,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after buying an additional 599,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of HWM opened at $268.43 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $259.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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