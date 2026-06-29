Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 8,895 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,026.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $770,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $348.60 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $347.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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