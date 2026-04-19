Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Shares in Linde PLC $LIN

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in Linde by 195.2% during the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $492.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $510.65.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.Linde's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde's payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $521.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here