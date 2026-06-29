Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,452 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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