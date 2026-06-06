Patron Partners LLC Acquires 14,396 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 861.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,095.0% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 7,636 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,228,000. Finally, PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,877,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here