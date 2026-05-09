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Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its Coca-Cola stake by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 29,015 shares and leaving it with 171,376 shares valued at about $11.98 million.
  • Coca-Cola reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.86 topping estimates and revenue of $12.47 billion, up 11.4% year over year. The company also raised expectations with FY 2026 guidance of 3.240–3.270 EPS.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, implying an annualized yield of 2.7%, while analysts remain bullish with a consensus Buy rating and average target price of $86.27.
  • Five stocks we like better than CocaCola.

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,015 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN's holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,101 shares of company stock valued at $44,208,566. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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