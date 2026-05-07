Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 13,302 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 13,302 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $323.68 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.40 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $322.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.24.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and a $374 price target, designating Home Depot its top pick in home improvement — a high‑profile upgrade that supports upside expectations. BofA Top Pick / $374 PT

Bank of America reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and a $374 price target, designating Home Depot its top pick in home improvement — a high‑profile upgrade that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reaffirmed a Buy rating, citing structural strength and robust store traffic despite near‑term weather headwinds — supporting conviction among institutional investors. J.P. Morgan Reaffirmed Buy

J.P. Morgan reaffirmed a Buy rating, citing structural strength and robust store traffic despite near‑term weather headwinds — supporting conviction among institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Company strategic initiatives — a growing PRO (contractor) business, upgraded guidance commentary, and a data/marketing push (weather signals, influencer programs, app features to drive larger baskets) — suggest revenue mix improvement and higher customer lifetime value. PRO Growth & Marketing Strategy

Company strategic initiatives — a growing PRO (contractor) business, upgraded guidance commentary, and a data/marketing push (weather signals, influencer programs, app features to drive larger baskets) — suggest revenue mix improvement and higher customer lifetime value. Neutral Sentiment: The Home Depot scheduled its Q1 earnings conference call for May 19 — a catalyst that will reprioritize investor focus onto same‑store sales, PRO growth, and updated guidance when results are released. Earnings Call May 19

The Home Depot scheduled its Q1 earnings conference call for May 19 — a catalyst that will reprioritize investor focus onto same‑store sales, PRO growth, and updated guidance when results are released. Neutral Sentiment: Quantitative indicators show some “smart money” accumulation despite recent weakness, suggesting some institutional positioning for a rebound rather than capitulation. Smart Money Activity

Quantitative indicators show some “smart money” accumulation despite recent weakness, suggesting some institutional positioning for a rebound rather than capitulation. Negative Sentiment: A TipRanks piece flagged that Home Depot’s recent price action echoes rare patterns seen before the 2008 crisis, raising technical and sentiment red flags for some traders amid the stock’s YTD and one‑year weakness. Pre‑2008 Pattern Warning

A TipRanks piece flagged that Home Depot’s recent price action echoes rare patterns seen before the 2008 crisis, raising technical and sentiment red flags for some traders amid the stock’s YTD and one‑year weakness. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder proposal seeks disclosure on use of automated license plate reader data (Flock Safety), citing reputational, regulatory and civil‑rights risks — a governance/privacy issue investors will watch for potential liability or regulatory scrutiny. License Plate Data Shareholder Proposal

A shareholder proposal seeks disclosure on use of automated license plate reader data (Flock Safety), citing reputational, regulatory and civil‑rights risks — a governance/privacy issue investors will watch for potential liability or regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary and sector weakness (articles warning of a hit to remodeling/construction demand and multiple reports of 52‑week lows) amplify near‑term downside pressure as investors weigh a tougher macro outlook. Remodeling Demand Concerns

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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