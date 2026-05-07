Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 15,682 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 15,682 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC's holdings in Target were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 77.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Target by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 1.2%

TGT stock opened at $130.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Target's dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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