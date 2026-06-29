Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 35,364 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 1,212.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,280 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CF Industries Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $105.73 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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