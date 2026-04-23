Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $313.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $839.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $237.58 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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