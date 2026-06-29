Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 8,412 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 778.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $336.31 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $346.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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