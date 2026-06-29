Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,814 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 25.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock worth $374,701,000 after acquiring an additional 548,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $436.86 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $472.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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