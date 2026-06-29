Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,213 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 36,774 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE GM opened at $78.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.70.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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