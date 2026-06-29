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Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $381,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Patton Fund Management sharply reduced its IBM position in the first quarter, cutting its stake by 93.7% and leaving it with 1,573 shares valued at about $381,000.
  • IBM reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, posting $1.91 per share on revenue of $15.92 billion, with revenue up 9.5% from a year earlier.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share, while analysts remain generally positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $306.94.
  • Interested in International Business Machines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,506 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1%

International Business Machines stock opened at $271.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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