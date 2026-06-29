Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,849 onsemi $ON

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in onsemi by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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