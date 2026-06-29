Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 1,264.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,857.84 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.00 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,865.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,458.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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