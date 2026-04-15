Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 20,581 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE COF opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.89 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here