Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,108 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of Paycom Software worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 10,106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker's stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 60,390 shares of the software maker's stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $15,432,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $4,515,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average is $148.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.79.

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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