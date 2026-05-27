Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Position Trimmed by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,024 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10,106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,186 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Paycom Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 60,390 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Paycom Software by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Inc grew its stake in Paycom Software by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 40,794 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Paycom Software Stock Down 3.6%

PAYC opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's payout ratio is 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.67.

View Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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