Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,512 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 87,898 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 1.53% of Paycom Software worth $137,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 946.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Paycom Software from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $130.37 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Further Reading

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