State Street Corp reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,738 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,413,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.66% of Paylocity worth $196,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 386,143 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 94.0% in the third quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Paylocity by 48.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,830 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 23.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven Sarowitz sold 21,565 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,970,979.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,317,430 shares in the company, valued at $795,011,560.20. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 137,960 shares of company stock worth $23,865,351 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $208.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paylocity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about PCTY:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $6.40 from $6.33 and its Q3 2027 estimate to $2.30 from $2.27, providing a limited positive counterpoint. MarketBeat report

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $6.40 from $6.33 and its Q3 2027 estimate to $2.30 from $2.27, providing a limited positive counterpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Officers Nicholas Rost and Andrew Cappotelli disclosed plans to sell 739 and 1,883 shares, respectively. The reported amounts are relatively small, so the disclosures may have limited impact on the stock. Rost sale notice Cappotelli sale notice

Officers Nicholas Rost and Andrew Cappotelli disclosed plans to sell 739 and 1,883 shares, respectively. The reported amounts are relatively small, so the disclosures may have limited impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2028 EPS to $6.99 from $7.18 and FY2029 to $8.00 from $8.28, as well as several quarterly forecasts. The broad downward revisions may weigh on sentiment, despite the FY2027 increases. MarketBeat report

Paylocity Stock Up 0.9%

PCTY opened at $180.95 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. Paylocity had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $451.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management software, with a focus on payroll and human resources for businesses in the United States. Its platform brings together functions employers use to manage workforce administration and employee services. Products and services include payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor management, talent management, and employee engagement tools. The platform also supports tasks such as recruiting, onboarding, performance management, and workforce scheduling.

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