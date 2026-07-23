PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 564.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,159 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 585,407 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $31,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Clear Str raised shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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