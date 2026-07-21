PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 261,828 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in PayPal were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5%

PYPL opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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