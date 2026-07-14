PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,787 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 242,660 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 52,847 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 79,115 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 91,639 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,528 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal joined the European Payments Council, a strategically important move that could expand its influence in European payment infrastructure and support long-term growth. PayPal Joins the European Payments Council

PayPal joined the European Payments Council, a strategically important move that could expand its influence in European payment infrastructure and support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually bullish, with investors buying 109,935 call contracts, 37% above typical volume, which can signal expectations for additional near-term gains.

Options activity was unusually bullish, with investors buying 109,935 call contracts, 37% above typical volume, which can signal expectations for additional near-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal’s continued capital returns and recent Russell index reconstitution may be supporting technical buying, but these are more flow-driven than fundamental catalysts. PayPal quarterly materials

PayPal’s continued capital returns and recent Russell index reconstitution may be supporting technical buying, but these are more flow-driven than fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the recent rebound, PayPal still faces a mixed longer-term investor backdrop, including prior concerns about growth quality and margin pressure mentioned in recent coverage.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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