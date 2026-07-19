PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 82,674 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 15,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,076,687.32. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 0.3%

PYPL opened at $56.56 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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