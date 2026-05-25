PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report) by 7,210.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,215 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 619,622 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of PBF Energy worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.92.

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PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.32 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.46%.PBF Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $50,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,996,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,686,656.58. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,918,525 shares of company stock valued at $454,441,751. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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