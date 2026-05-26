PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Stock Position Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,054 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 86,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of PBF Energy worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7,210.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,215 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 619,622 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3,354.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,472 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PBF Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PBF stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.53) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised PBF Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $50,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,996,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,062,686,656.58. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,668,525 shares of company stock valued at $445,714,251. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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