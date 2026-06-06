PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,802 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $12,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,233 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $122.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.Canadian National Railway's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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