PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in General Mills by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 695 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in General Mills by 312.5% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 660 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company's stock.

Get General Mills alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of General Mills from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,763.50. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills's revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Mills, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Mills wasn't on the list.

While General Mills currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here