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PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators opened a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter, buying 117,969 shares worth about $9.47 million.
  • NextEra Energy reported quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates, though revenue of $6.70 billion came in below expectations. The company also guided FY 2026 EPS to 3.92-4.02.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share, implying an annualized payout of $2.49 and a dividend yield of about 2.9%. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a price target of $99.20.
  • Interested in NextEra Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,969 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $85.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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