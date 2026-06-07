PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,193 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $9,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,259 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.8%

UAL stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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