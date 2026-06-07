PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,091 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $10,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0%

DAL opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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