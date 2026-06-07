PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the bank's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 269 shares of the bank's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the bank's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.82 per share, with a total value of $10,257,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,810,837.02. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,187 shares of company stock worth $10,640,161. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,075.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,623.76 and a 12 month high of $2,232.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,965.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,998.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $44.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $43.31 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 15.62%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.84 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares's payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,375.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,215.91.

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First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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