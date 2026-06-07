PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,476 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $252.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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