PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,340 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $12,877,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 274 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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