PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires Shares of 216,865 Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 216,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $960,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 77,362 shares of company stock worth $1,583,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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