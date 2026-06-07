PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires Shares of 329,583 Pfizer Inc. $PFE

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 329,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 49,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

Pfizer stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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