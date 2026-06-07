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PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires Shares of 41,406 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Automatic Data Processing logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators initiated a new position in Automatic Data Processing, buying 41,406 shares valued at about $10.65 million in the fourth quarter.
  • ADP reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $3.37 per share beating estimates and revenue of $5.94 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 7% year over year, and the company reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $11.01 to $11.11.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable July 1, which implies an annualized dividend of $6.80 and a yield of 2.9%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Automatic Data Processing.

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,406 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.16 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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