PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Buys New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $635.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $706.93 and its 200-day moving average is $742.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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