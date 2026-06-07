PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Buys Shares of 18,041 Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 535.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 100.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 291 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $290.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $126.70 and a one year high of $422.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Balan Nair purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,608.34. This represents a 9.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Davis acquired 5,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.72 per share, with a total value of $995,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,011. The trade was a 478.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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