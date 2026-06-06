PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $12.80 Million in General Motors Company $GM

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,421 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $12,801,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

General Motors Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,570. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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