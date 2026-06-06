PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $12.99 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 360,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,985,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators owned approximately 0.23% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.1%

DAR stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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