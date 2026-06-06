PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $15.72 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $15,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $401.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.53. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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