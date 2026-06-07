PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $3.19 Million in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,121 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,044 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,120 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,574 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $101,847.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,384.64. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,267. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price objective on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.63.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. DexCom's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Featured Stories

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