PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $17.11 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 66,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 101,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:WFC opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $97.76. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

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Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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