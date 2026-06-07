PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Edison International $EIX

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,967 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its position in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 2.3%

EIX stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Edison International's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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