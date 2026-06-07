PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CF Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,293.68. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,824 shares of company stock worth $5,333,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Wall Street Zen raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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