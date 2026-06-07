PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New Investment in Sysco Corporation $SYY

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the company's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. Sysco's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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